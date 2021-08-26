Muhammad Ali appointed as DC Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The provincial government has appointed Muhammad Ali as the new Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi.

According to a notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) Punjab, Muhammad Ali (BS-19), Deputy Commissioner, Faisalabad was hereby transferred with immediate effect and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, in his own pay and scale relieving Amir Aqiq Khan who had been directed to report S&GAD for the next posting.