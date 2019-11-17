Muhammad Ali Gandapur posted as CCPO Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred nine senior police officers and posted them against new assignments, said a notification issued here from CPO office here on Sunday.

According to the notification, Additional IGP Investigation Salman Chaudhary has been transferred and posted as Additional IGP Internal Accountability Branch, Regional Police Officer DIKhan Capt. (Rtd.) Feroz Shah transferred and posted as Additional IGP Investigation while Flt.

Lt. (Rtd.) Muhammad Imtiaz Shah who was awaiting posting has been transferred and posted as RPO DIKhan.

Similarly, RPO Mardan Muhammad Ali Khan Gandapur has also been transferred and posted as CCPO Peshawar replacing Muhammad Karim Khan who has been posted as DIG Headquarters. The DIG HQ Sher Akbar posted as RPO Mardan while DPO South Waziristan Attiquallah Wazir posted as Deputy Commandant Elite Force by replacing Commandant CPC Waseem Ahmed and AIG Operations Iftikhar-ud-din who has been posted as Commandant CPC.