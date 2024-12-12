'Muhammad Ali Jinnah National Legal Debate Competition' Held At USKT
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) University of Sialkot (USKT) hosted the “1st Barrister Muhammad Ali Jinnah National Legal Debate Competition", giving students a chance to show their debating skills.
Teams from the University of Chenab, Sialkot Law College, University of Sialkot (USKT), International Institute of Science, Arts and Technology (IISAT) and the University of Gujrat took part in the event. The judges included Barrister Advocate Supreme Court Shehzad Shabeer, Advocate High Court and Former Secretary Bar Council Chaudhry Usman Mushtaq, Advocate High Court and Former Secretary Bar Council Chaudhry Ehsan Ismail and Director of the Faculty of Law Dr.
Asif Khan.
The University of Gujrat team gave a great performance and won the competition. The event’s success was made possible through the involvement of various societies at the USKT and the efforts of directors, deans, heads of departments and faculty members from the Faculty of Law.
This competition was organised under the guidance of Vice Chancellor USKT Prof. (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman. Guests were presented with souvenirs and certificates were awarded to all participants in recognition of their efforts.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet
IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-encroachment drive kicks off in Nowshera Virkan1 minute ago
-
Year 2025: A pivotal moment for Kashmir – key stakeholders unite for global action1 minute ago
-
Landmark initiative launched to promote Kashmir cause in AJK universities1 minute ago
-
ANF recover over 101 kg drugs worth Rs 110m2 minutes ago
-
Any compromise on health tantamount to compromising national security, development: PM2 minutes ago
-
Romania seeks to further strengthen its ties with Pakistan: Envoy12 minutes ago
-
ICT admin intensifies anti-encroachment drive, 13 held12 minutes ago
-
Timely completion of general bus stand in South Waziristan Lower stressed12 minutes ago
-
Education board gives age relaxation for registration in grade-922 minutes ago
-
Rabab: oldest musical instrument included in UNESCO recognition of world heritage22 minutes ago
-
Sargodha team wins hockey championship31 minutes ago
-
Resource centers established at AJK's varieties to promote Kashmir cause32 minutes ago