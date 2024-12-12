'Muhammad Ali Jinnah National Legal Debate Competition' held at USKT

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) University of Sialkot (USKT) hosted the “1st Barrister Muhammad Ali Jinnah National Legal Debate Competition", giving students a chance to show their debating skills.

Teams from the University of Chenab, Sialkot Law College, University of Sialkot (USKT), International Institute of Science, Arts and Technology (IISAT) and the University of Gujrat took part in the event. The judges included Barrister Advocate Supreme Court Shehzad Shabeer, Advocate High Court and Former Secretary Bar Council Chaudhry Usman Mushtaq, Advocate High Court and Former Secretary Bar Council Chaudhry Ehsan Ismail and Director of the Faculty of Law Dr.

Asif Khan.

The University of Gujrat team gave a great performance and won the competition. The event’s success was made possible through the involvement of various societies at the USKT and the efforts of directors, deans, heads of departments and faculty members from the Faculty of Law.

This competition was organised under the guidance of Vice Chancellor USKT Prof. (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman. Guests were presented with souvenirs and certificates were awarded to all participants in recognition of their efforts.