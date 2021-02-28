Muhammad ali Sadpra rock climbing compitation concludes

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Adventure sports Association, in collaboration with Sakwar Youth, has organized 'Muhammad Ali Sadpara Memorial Rock Climbing Championship.

23 athletes took part in three categories; adults, under 14 and women.

In women category, Rashida Bashir bagged first position while Atiqa Noor remained second.

Sohail Abbas Gamma secured first position in adult category, Taimur Hussain stood second and Advocate Tauseef Abbas bagged third position.

Chief Guest Member Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Dilshad Bano distributed certificates among the athletes.

On the occasion, she said that the youth especially women should come and try their luck in mountaineering.