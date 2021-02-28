UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muhammad Ali Sadpra Rock Climbing Compitation Concludes

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Muhammad ali Sadpra rock climbing compitation concludes

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Adventure sports Association, in collaboration with Sakwar Youth, has organized 'Muhammad Ali Sadpara Memorial Rock Climbing Championship.

23 athletes took part in three categories; adults, under 14 and women.

In women category, Rashida Bashir bagged first position while Atiqa Noor remained second.

Sohail Abbas Gamma secured first position in adult category, Taimur Hussain stood second and Advocate Tauseef Abbas bagged third position.

Chief Guest Member Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Dilshad Bano distributed certificates among the athletes.

On the occasion, she said that the youth especially women should come and try their luck in mountaineering.

Related Topics

Assembly Sports Muhammad Ali Turkish Lira Women Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre celebrates Month ..

1 minute ago

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation&#039;s huma ..

16 minutes ago

5,372 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

2 hours ago

SEHA introduces home monitoring programme for infa ..

2 hours ago

ADCB expands mortgage business through acquisition ..

2 hours ago

ZHO, AHS launch &#039;Healthy Weight Management an ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.