Muhammad Ali Saif advises Maryam to first hold own leadership accountable over corruption

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relation Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Thursday advised PML-N Spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb to first hold her own leaders accountable for their corruption rather criticizing the government for political gains

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relation Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Thursday advised PML-N Spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb to first hold her own leaders accountable for their corruption rather criticizing the government for political gains.

Rejecting the allegations of PML-N's over embezzlement of corona funds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said the opposition was blaming KP government to cover up own corruption and plundering during its tenure, adding the KP government's best measures against the corona pandemic had been acknowledged internationally.

In a statement Barrister Saif said the health emergency was first implemented by the KP government to deal with corona pandemic but the opposition levelled allegations just to gain political mileage.

In the war against coronavirus, funds were used in compliance with all legal requirements under emergency laws and the health department had all the records of utilized funds, Saif added.

Referring to observations made during the meeting of Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC), he said that the observations were considered a routine matter during the audit, adding that after response of the health department these objections would be settled.

He said the PML-N Spokesperson held a press conference in hurry and ignored the departmental matters completely, adding that it was unfortunate that the opposition was doing politics over the corona pandemic and demoralizing doctors and medical staff instead of raising their morale.