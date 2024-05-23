Open Menu

Muhammad Ali Waraich Appoints As Judge Of Accountability Court No. 2

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 10:36 PM

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Ali Waraich has been appointed as Judge of Accountability Court No. 2, said a notification issued here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Ali Waraich has been appointed as Judge of Accountability Court No. 2, said a notification issued here on Thursday.

Muhammad Ali Waraich is a Grade 20 judicial officer.

After the approval of the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, the Registrar Office issued a notification.

Justice Muhammad Ali Waraich has previously served as a judge in Islamabad.

