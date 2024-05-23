Muhammad Ali Waraich Appoints As Judge Of Accountability Court No. 2
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 10:36 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Ali Waraich has been appointed as Judge of Accountability Court No. 2, said a notification issued here on Thursday.
Muhammad Ali Waraich is a Grade 20 judicial officer.
After the approval of the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, the Registrar Office issued a notification.
Justice Muhammad Ali Waraich has previously served as a judge in Islamabad.
