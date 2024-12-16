Muhammad Ali Wins District-level Urdu Essay Competition
Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 10:11 PM
Muhammad Ali a student of Government Graduate College Satiana Road Faisalabad has won the district-level Annual Urdu Essay Writing Competition for Boys organized at Government Municipal Graduate College Jaranwala Road Faisalabad on Monday to pay tributes to the martyrs of Army Public School (APS)
According to the results, Muhammad Ali from Government Graduate College Satiana Road Faisalabad secured the first position while Muhammad Shehram from Government Municipal Graduate College Faisalabad stood second and Iqrar Khan from Government Graduate College of Science Faisalabad was declared third.
College Principal Prof Khalid Hassan witnessed the contest as chief guest and later distributed prizes among the position holders.
Speaking on the occasion, he congratulated the winning students for their achievements and encouraged others to work harder. He praised the efforts of Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad Silwat Saeed in organizing co-curricular event to make December 16 a historically significant day.
Prof Muhammad Jaffar Ali Qamar Sialvi, Prof Dr. Mahboob Ahmad, Prof Dr. Muhammad Fareed Ahmad, Prof Khurram Shehzad and others were also present.
