Muhammad Amir Khan Assumed The Charge As Commissioner Lahore

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 12:05 AM

Muhammad Amir Khan assumed the charge as Commissioner Lahore

Muhammad Amir Khan, a grade 20 officer of Pakistan administrative services group, on Wednesday assumed the charge as Commissioner Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Muhammad Amir Khan, a grade 20 officer of Pakistan administrative services group, on Wednesday assumed the charge as Commissioner Lahore.

He had been posted at various important slots including principal secretary to the chief minister Punjab.

Talking on the occasion, Amir Khan said that dengue, cleanliness, polio and price checking were the main challenges of the city.

He said that proper mechanism will be evolved to combat the challenges.

He said to overcome the coronavirus situation, implementation of coronavirus SOPs was necessary.

The commissioner said that service delivery, beautification of the city and development projects would be among his priorities, adding that public health projects would be geared up.

Earlier, on his arrival, the commissioner was given warm welcome from the officers of the department.

