Muhammad Amir to defend Ph.D thesis on July 8

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Engineer Muhammad Amir, Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar will defend his Ph.D thesis on July 8 (Monday) here in the Video Conference Hall, UET.

Chairman, Department of Electrical Engineering, Prof Dr Syed Waqar Shah will supervise the research. The topic of his thesis is "Shared-clock protocols for distributed systems with a star topology".