UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muhammad Amir To Defend Ph.D Thesis On July 8

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 02:48 PM

Muhammad Amir to defend Ph.D thesis on July 8

Engineer Muhammad Amir, Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar will defend his Ph.D thesis on July 8 (Monday) here in the Video Conference Hall, UET

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Engineer Muhammad Amir, Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar will defend his Ph.D thesis on July 8 (Monday) here in the Video Conference Hall, UET.

Chairman, Department of Electrical Engineering, Prof Dr Syed Waqar Shah will supervise the research. The topic of his thesis is "Shared-clock protocols for distributed systems with a star topology".

Related Topics

Peshawar University Of Engineering And Technology July

Recent Stories

WWF-Pakistan and The Coca-Cola Foundation launch c ..

5 minutes ago

Egypt raises fuel prices in line with IMF rules

37 seconds ago

Policy being worked out to tap shale gas, oil pote ..

38 seconds ago

Russia's Non-CIS Imports Down 2.9% in 1st Half of ..

40 seconds ago

Russia to Strengthen Venezuelan Armed Forces Poten ..

41 seconds ago

When nothing was found against Rana Sanaullah, the ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.