Muhammad Anwar Bhindar Laid To Rest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 12:20 AM

Muhammad Anwar Bhindar laid to rest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Ex-speaker of the West Pakistan Punjab Assembly Muhammad Anwar Bhindar, who died of cardiac ailment at Punjab Institute of Cardiology on Thursday night, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Moza Aroab, Sialkot Road, Gujranwala on Friday.

His funeral prayer was attended by people from different walks of life, including parliamentarians.

Late Anwar Bhindar remained Speaker of West Pakistan Punjab Assembly and senator for 16 years.

He was known as noble and renowned politician of the country. Muhammad Anwar Bhindar was a close relative of Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Noman Ahmed Langrial and father of PEMRA Chairman Naveed Anwar Bhindar.

His Qul would be held on Sunday at 11 am at Moza Aroab.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, provincial ministers and senators have expressed deep sense of grief over his death.

