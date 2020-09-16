UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Anwar Khetran Posted As SSP Jamshoro

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 05:16 PM

Muhammad Anwar Khetran, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-19) presently posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police Establishment CPO, Sindh, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police district, Jamshoro with immediate effect and until further orders

According to notification issued by the Inspector General Police Sindh, Muhammad Anwar Khetran has been posted as Superintendent of Police district Jamshoro against an existing vacancy with immediate effect.

