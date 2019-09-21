Muhammad Asghar appointed as Deputy Commissioner Lahore

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Lahore Muhammad Asghar Johiya was appointed the Deputy Commissioner Lahore here on Saturday by replacing Saleha Saeed. A notification has been issued by the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Lahore Muhammad Asghar Johiya was appointed the Deputy Commissioner Lahore here on Saturday by replacing Saleha Saeed. A notification has been issued by the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) in this regard.

The notification said Muhammad Asghar (PAS/BS-18), Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Lahore, would hold the additional charge of the post of Deputy Commissioner, Lahore, in addition to his own duties until further orders.