Muhammad Asif posted as Chief Secretary GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Establishment Division on Monday issued the notification of promotion, transfer and posting of officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS).

According to the notification, Capt. (Retd.

) Muhammad Asif, a BS-20 officer of PAS, presently posted under Government of the Punjab, is promoted to BS-21, on regular basis, in that service, with immediate effect.

On promotion, Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Asif is transferred and posted as Chief Secretary, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, with immediate effect and until further orders, said the notification.