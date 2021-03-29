UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Asif Posted As Chief Secretary GB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 03:59 PM

Establishment Division on Monday issued the notification of promotion, transfer and posting of officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS)

According to the notification, Capt. (Retd.

) Muhammad Asif, a BS-20 officer of PAS, presently posted under Government of the Punjab, is promoted to BS-21, on regular basis, in that service, with immediate effect.

On promotion, Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Asif is transferred and posted as Chief Secretary, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, with immediate effect and until further orders, said the notification.

