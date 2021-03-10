Muhammad Asif posted new SHO race Course

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has posted Muhammad Asif as new Station House Officer (SHO) Race Course, Rawalpindi here on Wednesday, said a police spokesman.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former Station House Officer (SHO) Race Course Mian Imran Abbas was travelling in a vehicle with his family near the district court when two motorcyclist who were already in ambush,boarded on a motorcycle and fired at the neck of the police officer,causing him severe injuries and shifted to hospital but succumbed to injuries.

Similarly,Sub-Inspector Fakhr Alam has been posted as Station Hose Officer SHO City while former SHO City Sub-Inspector Muhammad Afzal was directed to report to the police line.