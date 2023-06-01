UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Asim Appointed Managing Director APP

The federal government on Thursday appointed Muhammad Asim, a BS-20 officer of the Information Group as Managing Director (MD) of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) with the immediate effect

Muhammad Asim was earlier serving as Director General of the Cyber Wing, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Earlier, he was given additional responsibilities of the Managing Director of the premier news agency.

