Muhammad Asim Assigned Additional Charge Of MD APP

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 10:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) on Wednesday assigned the additional charge of the post of APP Managing Director to Cyber Wing Department Director General Muhammad Asim.

"Mr Muhammad Asim, Director General (BS-20), Cyber Wing, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Islamabad is assigned additional charge of the post of Managing Director, Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation, Islamabad, for a period of 3 months with immediate effect or till a regular incumbent is posted, whichever is earlier, " an MoIB notification said.

