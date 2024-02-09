Muhammad Awais wins PP-140 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Muhammad Awais has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-140, Sheikhupura-V by securing 51,372 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Mian Abdul Rauf, who bagged 44,872 votes.

The voters’ turnout remained 53.12%.