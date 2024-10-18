Muhammad Ayaz assumes of Chairman IRSA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Secretary Irrigation Department government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Member Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Muhammad Ayaz on Friday assumed the charge of the office of Chairman till the appointment of regular member IRSA KPK.

He assumed the charge of Chairman IRSA in terms of Section 4, Clause (2), (3) & (7) of IRSA Act No. XXII of 1992, said a notification issue here.

Similarly, Chairman and member Balochistan Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Abdul Hameed Mengal has relinquished the charge of the office of Chairman on completion of one year term with effect from October 17, it further said.