Muhammad Ayub Takes Over Charge Of MD NTDC

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 06:00 PM

Muhammad Ayub takes over charge of MD NTDC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has appointed Engr. Muhammad Ayub as Managing Director National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) as stopgap arrangement.

The board of Director NTDC has recently promoted him as Deputy Managing Director Planning and Engineering (P&E), said a press release.

The spokesman of NTDC has said that Engr. Muhammad Ayub did his Master of Engineering (Power System) from University of Technology Lahore. He also holds Master Degree in Public Administration from Virtual University Islamabad.

Muhammad Ayub enjoys more than 36 years of local and international engineering experience in High Voltage Transmission, Project Management, Construction, Operation and Maintenance of power sector.

He performed his duties in NTDC as General Manager Technical, General Manager (SO) NPCC.

The spokesman said that the outgoing MD NTDC Engr Dr Khawaja Riffat Hassan will continue to perform his duties as General Manager Technical Services Group (TSG) NTDC.

