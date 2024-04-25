Muhammad Bilal defends his research papers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Scholar Muhammad Bilal received his MPhil degree in urdu literature for his dissertation titled “Historical and Cultural Study of the Novel Hazrat Mahal."

Among the external examiners was Dr.

Ishaq Wardag, Associate Professor, Government Speer Science College, while the supervisor of the paper was Dr. Ghuncha Begum, Chairperson of the Urdu Department, Sarhad University of Peshawar.

The assistant supervisor was lecturer Ubaid Bazgh. Among the other participants were Abdullah and Muaz Ahmed from the Department of Examinations.