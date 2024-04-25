Open Menu

Muhammad Bilal Defends His Research Papers

Published April 25, 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Scholar Muhammad Bilal received his MPhil degree in urdu literature for his dissertation titled “Historical and Cultural Study of the Novel Hazrat Mahal." 

Among the external examiners was Dr.

Ishaq Wardag, Associate Professor, Government Speer Science College, while the supervisor of the paper was Dr. Ghuncha Begum, Chairperson of the Urdu Department, Sarhad University of Peshawar

The assistant supervisor was lecturer Ubaid Bazgh. Among the other participants were Abdullah and Muaz Ahmed from the Department of Examinations.

