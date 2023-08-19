Open Menu

Muhammad Fakhre Alam Ifran Posted As Chief Secretary Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Muhammad Fakhre Alam Ifran, an officer of Pakistan Administrative Services (BS-22) has been posted as Chief Secretary Sindh Vice Muhammad Sohail Rajput transferred.

According to notification, Muhammad Fakhre Alam Ifran, presently posted as Federal Secretary Housing and Works Division was transferred and posted as Chief Secretary Government of Sindh with immediate effect and until further orders

