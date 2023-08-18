Open Menu

Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan Posted As Chief Secretary Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan posted as Chief Secretary Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan, an officer of Pakistan Administrative Services (BS-22) has been posted as Chief Secretary Sindh Vice Muhammad Sohail Rajput transferred.

According to notification, Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan, presently posted as Federal Secretary Housing and Works Division was transferred and posted as Chief Secretary Government of Sindh with immediate effect and until further orders

