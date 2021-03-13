Muhammad Idrees appointed new dean QAU faculty of Social Sciences

Professor Dr Muhammad Idrees has been appointed as new dean of faculty of Social Sciences at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU).

The appointment was made by the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi in his capacity as the QAU Chancellor, for a period of three years, according to a notification issued by the varsity's registrar on Saturday.

Idrees was actively involved in research and has supervised about 30 M.Phil and 3 PhD students; and more than 20 publications in national and international journals. His research interest included the subject areas of poverty, income inequality, social sector, and consumer behavior.

Prior to his appointment, Dr Idrees served as the Director, school of Economics (SOE), Quaid-i- Azam University from May 2015 to January 2019.

As Director, he along with his team explored new avenues to disseminate and share knowledge including the launch of a research journal titled "Pakistan Economic Review", initiating international conferences, and hosting workshops on Applied Econometrics & Academic writing.

The faculty of social sciences welcomed this development which ends the uncertainty in a major faculty of QAU and was of the view that it was a strong message that the Chancellor has the highest regard for personal and professional integrity in making such high level appointments and would exercise his lawful discretion as needed.