Muhammad Iqbal Elected President FUJ

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 10:57 PM

Muhammad Iqbal Awan has been elected as President Faisalabad Union of Journalists (FUJ) here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Muhammad Iqbal Awan has been elected as President Faisalabad Union of Journalists (FUJ) here on Tuesday.

Two candidates including Muhammad Iqbal Awan and Sabir Sarwar had contested FUJ election for top slot of president-ship.

According to election results, Muhammad Iqbal Awan was declared successful whereas Amir Afridi, Haider Abbas and Hamid Yaseen were already elected uncontested as Senior Vice President, Vice President and General Secretary of the union, respectively.

Similarly, Abid Minhas and Amjad Ali were elected joint secretaries unopposed and Atif Chaudhry was elected Finance Secretary uncontested.

The 10-member executive committee of the union was also elected unopposed which included Shehnaz Mehmood, Irfan Javaid, Rao Muhammad Naeem, Yasir Rauf, Ali Raza, Amir Shah, Kashif Naveed, Irfan Bajwa, Mirza Shabbir Ahmad and Iftikhar Ahmad.

