Muhammad Ishaque Khuhro Takes Acting Charge Of DG HDA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 10:14 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A BS-20 officer Muhammad Ishaque Khuhro assumed the additional charge of Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) after being posted on the seat which has remained vacant since November 4.

The Secretary HDA here on Tuesday notified his joining through a circular.

The Secretary stated that all the confidential official and semi-official letters should be addressed to the acting DG.

