Muhammad Ismail Rahu For Stringent Action Against Use Of Unfair Means In Exams

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Sindh Minister for Boards and Universities, Muhammad Ismail Rahu, instructed chairmen of educational boards to take strict action against students caught using unfair means in matriculation examinations

According to a statement issued here on Saturday, the minister said that students caught cheating would be declared as failed so that in the future they refrain from using unfair means in examinations.

At the culmination of the annual matriculation examinations in Sindh, chairmen of educational boards submitted a report on the cases of cheating and use of unfair means to the provincial minister.

According to the report, 1873 cases of cheating, during the SSC part I and II examinations, were caught in all the six divisions of Sindh, among them, 488 impersonators were apprehended for appearing in exams in place of the original candidates, while 14 students were held for exchanging exam papers.

More than 400 students were caught cheating in Karachi, while more than one thousand mobile phones were seized in Sukkur, Larkana and other cities, the report added.

The minister informed that the intermediate examinations by boards of intermediate and secondary education of Larkana, Mirpur Khas, Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad would commence from June 10, whereas they would start from June 18 in Karachi and from June 15 in Hyderabad.

