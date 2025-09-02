Muhammad Khan Toor Utmankhail emphasizes swift completion of road projects

LORALAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Haji Muhammad Khan Toor Utmankhail has underscored the vital importance of road infrastructure in driving development across Loralai district.

He stressed that the timely completion of ongoing projects is essential to improving lresidents’ quality of life and connecting remote communities.

During an inspection visit of several road construction sites including the Loralai–Sanjavi Road and adjacent areas, Utmankhail called on officials to accelerate progress and uphold high standards.

“Loralai is a vast and remote district,” he noted. “Its scattered population will benefit immensely if essential facilities are made more accessible.”

Addressing on-site officers, the MPA demanded greater efficiency and accountability in project execution. He warned that any negligence — whether in construction quality or administrative oversight — would not be tolerated.

“All departmental officers must remain present at their designated duty stations,” he instructed. “Absenteeism without valid justification will result in disciplinary action.

”

Contractors were also cautioned against the use of substandard materials, with Toor Utmankhail promising firm action against those found guilty of compromising quality.

He directed officials to promptly identify and resolve technical issues hindering progress. “No project should be delayed due to unresolved challenges,” he said. “Work must proceed efficiently, and all obstacles must be addressed without delay.”

Reaffirming his commitment to oversight, Utmankhail declared, “There will be zero tolerance for even a one percent compromise on quality. I will personally monitor the progress of all schemes, and officers must ensure proper supervision.”

Muhammad Khan Toor Utmankhail concluded by reiterating the provincial government’s dedication to infrastructure development, stating that modernizing road and building sectors is key to long-term prosperity. “Providing modern facilities to the public is our responsibility,” he said. “Fulfilling this duty with sincerity and dedication must be our shared mission.”