Muhammad Mian Condemns Attack on A Police check Post Kandhkot
Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2024 | 10:29 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Former Federal Minister, Sardar Muhammad Mian Soomro on Thursday condemned the attack on a Police check Post in the Kacha area of Kandhkot and paid tribute to the two policemen who laid down their lives in the line of duty.
He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred policemen and prayed to the Almighty for early recovery the injured and patience to the bereaved families of martyred policemen.
