Muhammad Mian Soomro and other condole death of Nizamuddin`s mother

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Privatization Sardar Muhammad Mian Soomro, Mir Anwar Khan Soomro, Station Manager, Associated Press of Pakistan, Sukkur, Jamil Soomro, Senior Journalist, Maqsood Soomro and others have expressed grief over the death of mother of Nizamuddin Soomro.

In their separate condolence messages on Friday, they expressed sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family. They prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.