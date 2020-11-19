(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Privatization Sardar Muhammad Mian Soomro, Mir Anwar Khan Soomro, Jamil Soomro and others have expressed grief over the death of mother of Barkat Ali Soomro, a notable of Soomra Community

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Privatization Sardar Muhammad Mian Soomro, Mir Anwar Khan Soomro, Jamil Soomro and others have expressed grief over the death of mother of Barkat Ali Soomro, a notable of Soomra Community.

Mir Anwar Khan Soomro, on behalf of Federal Minister visited the village Kandhra, near Rohri, Sukkur district on Thursday and expressed sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.