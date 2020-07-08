(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Privatization Sardar Muhammad Mian Soomro, Mir Anwar Khan Soomro, Ex Chief Engineer Guddu Barrage, Zafarullah Mahar, Latif Dino Soomro and others have expressed grief over the death of father of Jamil Soomro, Late Muhammad Nawaz Soomro, the most senior lawyer of the region, he was died on heart failure last Friday evening.

They telephoned to elder son, Jamil Ahmed on Wednesday and expressed sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.