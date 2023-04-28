Muhammad Nasir promoted to the rank of inspector

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Sub-inspector Mohammad Nasir, a conscientious police officer from Pirzai village of Chhachh Tehsil Hazro has been promoted to the rank of inspector.

Muhammad Nasir posted in the CTO office in Rawalpindi has been promoted by IG Punjab in view of his professional services and outstanding performance.

RPO Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali and CTO Rawalpindi Taimur Khan (Farzand-e-Chhach) presented them with promotion badges and congratulated them for appreciating his performance.

Meanwhile, the journalists, political, social, religious, and public circles of the Chhachh region congratulated Muhammad Nasir on his promotion and expressed prayers and good wishes for his further development. Senior Vice Chairman Chhachh Muhafiz Committee Nisar Ali Khan has also congratulated inspector Muhammad Nasir.