Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture marks World Water Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :A one-day training workshop on World Water Day was organized at Multan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA).

Addressing the workshop, MNSUA VC, Dr. Asif Ali said that modern research and technology must be adopted to meet the challenges of water scarcity in future.

He stated that country's economy and water are interlinked.

He informed the varsity has convertered barren land into cultivation land in Jalalpur Pirwala.

Dr. Adnan, Associate Professor, COMSATS University stated said that 60 pc of fresh water in Pakistan is obtained due to melting of glaciers which is used for irrigation in the country.

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Assistant Prof, Khawaja Farid University of Engineering and Technology, briefed the participants on the basic uses of Geographic Information System by pointing out the waterways of glaciers and their reservoirs via satellite. Chairman Agri Engineering Dept Dr. Sarfraz Hashim thanked all the participants and the World Wildlife Fund and said that better and less water consumption in the future could meet the water needs of the growing population.

An awareness walk on the importance of water was also conducted after the training in which a large number of students and faculty members participated with posters and banners inscribed with importance of water.