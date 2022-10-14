UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University Of Agriculture Marks World Egg Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture marks World Egg Day

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) under the auspices of Faculty of Vet Sciences and Animal Sciences, here on Friday observed World Egg Day to highlight its importance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) under the auspices of Faculty of Vet Sciences and Animal Sciences, here on Friday observed World Egg Day to highlight its importance. A competition of egg made dishes was arranged among the students wherein they had prepared 40 dishes to spotlight its dietary.

Vice Chancellor MNSUA Dr Asif Ali was the chief guest of the event.Speaking to students, he informed that each one of us should include in every daily life that two eggs a day in winter provides us with 40 gram protein. He stated that the latest research disclosed that its cholesterol was not harmful for health adding that we should include it in our daily diet.

Later, three best dishes were announced.

A good number of students and faculty attended the event.

