Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture holds crop type mapping through Satellite Remote Sensing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :A seminar on Crop Type Mapping using Satellite Remote Sensing was organized by Department of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA).

The keynote speaker was Dr. Christoph Raab, a senior faculty member of University for Sustainable Development, Eberswalde Germany.

He included information on remote sensing precision and overall accuracy metrics in agriculture , deforestation through crop typing using satellite remote sensing.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Shafqat Saeed said that the aim of the seminar was to integrate Geo Information Systems (GIS) and Remote Sensing in the agri sector so as to highlight the recent developments in Crop Science in the emerging field of (GIS) and Remote Sensing.

which will help us in studying the epidemiology of any disease outbreak.

Plant health and agriculture and livestock will improve. At the end of the seminar Prof. Dr. Junaid Ali Khan for future use (GIS ) encouraged the faculty and students to understand the exciting field and briefed all the team members public and private partners and expressed best wishes to reach the successful completion of the project with collaboration between all sectors.

Dr. Asghar, Rana Shah Bakht, Dr. Kashif, Dr. Waqar Zaib, Dr. Umair Waqas, Dr. Azizur Rahman and other faculty and students were present in good numbers.