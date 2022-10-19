UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University Of Agriculture Holds Crop Type Mapping Through Satellite Remote Sensing

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture holds crop type mapping through Satellite Remote Sensing

A seminar on Crop Type Mapping using Satellite Remote Sensing was organized by Department of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :A seminar on Crop Type Mapping using Satellite Remote Sensing was organized by Department of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA).

The keynote speaker was Dr. Christoph Raab, a senior faculty member of University for Sustainable Development, Eberswalde Germany.

He included information on remote sensing precision and overall accuracy metrics in agriculture , deforestation through crop typing using satellite remote sensing.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Shafqat Saeed said that the aim of the seminar was to integrate Geo Information Systems (GIS) and Remote Sensing in the agri sector so as to highlight the recent developments in Crop Science in the emerging field of (GIS) and Remote Sensing.

which will help us in studying the epidemiology of any disease outbreak.

Plant health and agriculture and livestock will improve. At the end of the seminar Prof. Dr. Junaid Ali Khan for future use (GIS ) encouraged the faculty and students to understand the exciting field and briefed all the team members public and private partners and expressed best wishes to reach the successful completion of the project with collaboration between all sectors.

Dr. Asghar, Rana Shah Bakht, Dr. Kashif, Dr. Waqar Zaib, Dr. Umair Waqas, Dr. Azizur Rahman and other faculty and students were present in good numbers.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Agriculture Germany Agri All Best

Recent Stories

M-6 project to be completed in 30 months

M-6 project to be completed in 30 months

2 minutes ago
 Fake news significant threat to public discourse, ..

Fake news significant threat to public discourse, democratic values in Pakistan: ..

2 minutes ago
 Man killed, student injured in firing over propert ..

Man killed, student injured in firing over property dispute

2 minutes ago
 Girl's annual district sports tournament inaugurat ..

Girl's annual district sports tournament inaugurated in Havelian

2 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons

2 minutes ago
 Japanese Coast Guard Starts Operating UAVs for Pat ..

Japanese Coast Guard Starts Operating UAVs for Patrolling - Reports

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.