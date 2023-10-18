Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) organizes seminar on mango-certified nurseries

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) on Wednesday organized a seminar on mango-certified nurseries in cooperation with the Department of Horticulture. The seminar discussed the importance of the certification system, government regulation, and technology usage

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) on Wednesday organized a seminar on mango-certified nurseries in cooperation with the Department of Horticulture. The seminar discussed the importance of the certification system, government regulation, and technology usage.

Director Mango Research Institute (MRI) Abdul Ghaffar Grewal discussed in detail the current status of the nursery certification system, government regulations, and procedures.

MNSUA VC Dr Asif Ali said that the mango growers in the nursery should be given certified and tagged plants so that the problems of diseases and (insect) pests in mangoes can be solved.

He added that in today's fast-growing era, plants should be given ready-made varieties that start bearing fruit in the third year.

Scientists from the university and the research department also expressed their views and gave recommendations for solving the problems faced by the mango growers in the certification system.

Pro VC Dr Ishtiaq Rajwana, Dr Shafqat Saeed, Dr Irfan Baig, and others were present at the seminar.