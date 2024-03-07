Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University Of Agriculture (MNSUA) Organizes Pasta Festival
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 09:12 PM
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) faculty of Food and Home Sciences arranged Pasta Festival wherein known hotels and food service industry besides students participated
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) faculty of Food and Home Sciences arranged Pasta Festival wherein known hotels and food service industry besides students participated.
They made over fifty dishes of Pasta which were liked by everyone.
MNSUA VC,, Dr Ishtiaq Rajwana opened the festival and appreciated the efforts of the faculty to provide students with a unique experience.
In addition to students, GOTHM, 14 Street pizza, Freshco, Double Cheese and other food outlets showed their skills.
Addressing on the occasion, Dr Ishtiaq Rajwana praised the Pasta terming it of international level.
He informed holding such festivals not only entertain students, but also satisfy their taste buds.
He said that students should be encouraged for these type of events.
Chairman Food Sciences Department, Dr M. Shahbaz stated the such events strengthened the link between students and industry.
A good number of students attended the festival.
APP/mjk
