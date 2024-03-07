Open Menu

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University Of Agriculture (MNSUA) Organizes Pasta Festival

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 09:12 PM

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) organizes Pasta Festival

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) faculty of Food and Home Sciences arranged Pasta Festival wherein known hotels and food service industry besides students participated

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) faculty of Food and Home Sciences arranged Pasta Festival wherein known hotels and food service industry besides students participated.

They made over fifty dishes of Pasta which were liked by everyone.

MNSUA VC,, Dr Ishtiaq Rajwana opened the festival and appreciated the efforts of the faculty to provide students with a unique experience.

In addition to students, GOTHM, 14 Street pizza, Freshco, Double Cheese and other food outlets showed their skills.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr Ishtiaq Rajwana praised the Pasta terming it of international level.

He informed holding such festivals not only entertain students, but also satisfy their taste buds.

He said that students should be encouraged for these type of events.

Chairman Food Sciences Department, Dr M. Shahbaz stated the such events strengthened the link between students and industry.

A good number of students attended the festival.

APP/mjk

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Agriculture Industry

Recent Stories

Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing ..

Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing justice to 3rd generation of B ..

6 minutes ago
 Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activ ..

Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activities in KU

6 minutes ago
 Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with ..

Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with Interpol help

6 minutes ago
 SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of mis ..

SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of misconduct

6 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil ..

CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh

9 minutes ago
 Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes

Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes

9 minutes ago
BBISE determined to end copying culture from Baloc ..

BBISE determined to end copying culture from Balochistan: Abida Kakar

9 minutes ago
 House job training starts in CMC hospital

House job training starts in CMC hospital

9 minutes ago
 Bilawal hails Pakistani women's role in nation bui ..

Bilawal hails Pakistani women's role in nation building

1 minute ago
 CM directs measures to control prices during Ramad ..

CM directs measures to control prices during Ramadan

9 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Bugti for execution of rehabilitation proj ..

Sarfraz Bugti for execution of rehabilitation projects in ten days

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 bil ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 billion Ramazan relief package fo ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan