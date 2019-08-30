UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University Of Agriculture (MNSUA) Takes Out Rally

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 04:48 PM

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) takes out rally

A rally was organised by the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) to express solidarity with Kashmiris here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) A rally was organised by the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) to express solidarity with Kashmiris here on Friday.

Vice Chancellor Nawaz Sharif University Prof Dr Asif Ali led the rally in which a large number of faculty members and students participated.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans "Kashmir bane ga Pakistan." Speaking on this occasion, VC MNSUA Prof Dr Asif said that rally was taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

He added that India could not deprive Kashmiris from the right of self determination.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Agriculture From

Recent Stories

Children on front line of fight to stop spread of ..

3 minutes ago

Lavrov, Jagland Discuss Over Phone Russia's Repaym ..

3 minutes ago

Traffic stands still as people rally to support Ka ..

1 minute ago

Solskjaer laughs off talk of Ibrahimovic return

1 minute ago

China to increase meat supply to meet rising deman ..

1 minute ago

Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) h ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.