Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) takes out rally

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) A rally was organised by the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) to express solidarity with Kashmiris here on Friday.

Vice Chancellor Nawaz Sharif University Prof Dr Asif Ali led the rally in which a large number of faculty members and students participated.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans "Kashmir bane ga Pakistan." Speaking on this occasion, VC MNSUA Prof Dr Asif said that rally was taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

He added that India could not deprive Kashmiris from the right of self determination.