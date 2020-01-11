UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 07:17 PM

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture syndicate discusses university matters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :The 25th meeting of syndicate of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) discussed different development projects and issues of the varsity, here on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by Vice Chancellor MNSUA Dr Asif Ali.

Ex-VC ARID University Rawalpindi Dr Khalid Mehmood, Deputy Secretary Planning Agriculture Department Naeem Khalid, Ex-Vice Chancellor Women University Dr Shahida, MPA Mian Tariq Abdullah, Mehr Ata Muhammad, Dr Irfan Ahmed Baig, Dr Shafqat Saeed, Prof Dr Muhammad Tufail and Imran Masood attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed various affairs. University's vision plan 2030 and annual report 2018-19 was also presented to the members.

The meeting gave approval of different MoUs, library rules, Leave to PHD scholars.

