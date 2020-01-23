Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) to host mango festivals in four cities

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) : The Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) has planned to organise mango festivals in four cities this year with an aim to introduce new varsities of " the King of fruits." A spokesperson for the MNSUA told this news agency here on Thursday that the varsity would host festivals in Lahore, Islamabad and Quetta besides the city of saints, Multan.

The varsity had planned it in four cities last year too, but owing to some unavoidable reasons,it could not be organised in Quetta, he said.

It will be the fifth consecutive year of the mango festival, the spokesperson said and added the first was held in 2016 in Multan while second was also organised in the city only and third was arranged in Lahore and Multan.

The fourth festival, he stated, had been hosted in three cities the last year.

The varsity will also organise a week-long Spring Festival in February end, including Mango Blossom Festival like 2019, the spokesperson said.

The MNSUA has also introduced Ultra High Density small tree project in South Punjab wherein 1,000 small plants of mango are grown on one acre land whereas in past, growers used to grow up to 70 plants on the same piece of land.

The average height of plants was 7 feet and a number of mango growers had planned small trees besides the varsity itself, he stated.

Diplomats, educationists, students, farmers and families attend the festival every year.