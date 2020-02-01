UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University Of Agriculture Vice Chancellor Suggests New Cotton Policy To Improve Economy

Sat 01st February 2020

Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Dr Asif said there was a dire need to make a new cotton policy to improve condition of farmers as well as the country's economy

Addressing a seminar on cotton here on Saturday, he said the country's agriculture sector was facing the issue of climate change. The climate changes were inflicting huge losses on farmers, he said adding more research should be conducted on cotton.

He urged farmers to adopt modern technology.

Australian cotton scientist Dr Neil Faster also spoke on the occasion and said cotton was a profit-making crop but pest attacks could damage it badly and reduce its production.

He also focused on mechanisation, quality seed and modern agricultural practices to get good cotton production.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ishtiaq Rajwana, Dr Shafqat Saeed, Dr Irfan Baig, Dr Zulfiqar and others were also present.

