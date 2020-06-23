UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University Of Agriculture Holds Webinar To Create Awareness About COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:44 PM

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture conducted a webinar to raise awareness regarding"Daily life during COVID-19",here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture conducted a webinar to raise awareness regarding"Daily life during COVID-19",here on Tuesday.

Highlighting the objective of webinar, the university focal person of COVID-19, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq informed the webinar was a segment of continued series of awareness sessions held by MNUSAM regarding COVID-19. He stated that the varsity was playing its important role in creating much needed awareness about coronavirus.

Prof Dr. M. Azam Mushtaq, renowned Professor of Pulmonology and focal person Corona Management South Punjab and Dr. Umair Waqas, well-known Public Health & Epidemiologist were the guest speakers. Similarly, Prof.

Dr. Asif Ali, Vice Chancellor MNSUAM was the chief guest of this event.

The speakers educate the audience about the importance of precautionary measures in the daily life activities as well as preventing themselves and their families under current scenario of COVID-19. Both experts stated that people could be secured by following the SOPs recommended by Government of Pakistan and World Health Organization. The speakers recommended balanced and nutritious diet along with regular exercise as it could empower immunity. They suggested that everyone should follow the preventive measures like wearing gloves, masks, and adopting social distancing in daily life as well as educating and convincing those people who were not following the SOPs.

