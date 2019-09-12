UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muhammad Nawaz Soho Posted As DG HDA

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 10:30 PM

Muhammad Nawaz Soho posted as DG HDA

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Government has posted Muhammad Nawaz Soho, a  BS-19 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services, as Director General Hyderabad Development Authority with immediate effect.

  According to the notification, Muhammad Nawaz Soho who was working as Director General Monitoring and Evaluation Cell, Planning and Development board Sindh would replace Ghulam Muhammad Kaimkhani who was holding the additional charge of the post of Director General HDA. 

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Hyderabad Post Government

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy - Practice and press conferenc ..

2 hours ago

When Quaid-e-Azam Trophy made headlines

2 hours ago

Wahab Riaz takes indefinite break from red-ball cr ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

4 hours ago

UAE climate change council reviews nation&#039;s e ..

4 hours ago

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.