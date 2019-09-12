Muhammad Nawaz Soho posted as DG HDA

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Government has posted Muhammad Nawaz Soho, a BS-19 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services, as Director General Hyderabad Development Authority with immediate effect.

According to the notification, Muhammad Nawaz Soho who was working as Director General Monitoring and Evaluation Cell, Planning and Development board Sindh would replace Ghulam Muhammad Kaimkhani who was holding the additional charge of the post of Director General HDA.