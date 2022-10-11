Muhammad Nawaz Soho visits LU hospital, reviews treatment facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

A team of the provincial health department headed by Special Secretary Muhammad Nawaz Soho visited Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad on Tuesday and expressed satisfaction over the health facilities being provided to the patients

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :A team of the provincial health department headed by Special Secretary Muhammad Nawaz Soho visited Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad on Tuesday and expressed satisfaction over the health facilities being provided to the patients.

The health department team along with MS Dr. Abdul Hafeez Abro, Director Abdul Sattar Jatoi and other officers inspected the different wards and departments of the hospital.

According to the spokesperson of LUH, Special Secretary Muhammad Nawaz Soho said that the facilities provided to the patients in the civil hospital were not less than the facilities being provided in any high-level private hospital.

Special Secretary Health Muhammad Nawaz Soho received information regarding treatment from the patients under treatment in the wards and their attendants.

Soho said on the instructions of Provincial Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho, he was visiting various government hospitals of the province, but he was happy to see the facilities provided here in the civil hospital Hyderabad.

He congratulated the administration for the work being done in the civil hospital despite the lack of other staff including doctors, paramedical and nursing staff in the hospital.