Muhammad (PBUH), a torchbearer for entire humanity: Peer Naqib

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Pir Muhammad Naqib-ur-Rehman, a prominent religious and spiritual leader here o Friday said that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a torchbearer and blessing for the entire humanity and we should follow his teachings for success in life and hereafter.

He expressed these views while addressing the grand gathering of the annual celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Eid Gah Sharif in which hundreds of men, women, disciples, devotees and citizens participated.

Addressing on the occasion, Pir Naqib said there was dire need to unite Ummah to face the future challenges adding that we could get rid of all evils by following the footprints of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said the Prophet (PBUH) was the epitome of good manners. Every action, the Prophet (PBUH) undertook in life represented the highest morals and manners that a person could exhibit, he added.

Pir Naqib-ur-Rehman said that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was an Ideal being in terms of manners and ethics.

On conclusion, a special prayer was offered for solidarity of the country and for resolution of longstanding Kashmir dispute.