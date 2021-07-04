Muhammad (PBUH) a torchbearer for entire humanity: Noor ul Haq Qadri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a torchbearer and blessing for the entire humanity and we should follow his teaching for success in life and hereafter.

This was stated by the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Dr Noor Ul Haq Qadri while addressing a Mehfil Milad Mustafa here on Sunday at Eid Gah Sharif.

The minister said there was dire need to unite Ummah to face the future challenges adding that we could get rid of all evils by following the footprints of Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said that Prophet (PBUH) was the epitome of good manners. Every action that the Prophet undertook in life represented the highest morals and manners that a person could exhibit, he added.

He was an Ideal being in terms of manners and ethics, the likes of which the world had not seen.

He urged Ulema and Mashikh to play their effective role for promoting brotherhood, love and tranquility.

The minister said that for good, forty years Prophet Muhammad practiced piety, honesty and truthfulness and it was the reason that people believed in Him when he propagated the message of islam.

Pir Muhammad Naqeeb-ur-Rehman Sajjad Nasheen Eid Gah Sharif also shed light on e aspects of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) life.

Special prayers were offered for the eradication of the deadly corona pandemic from all over the world and for the forgiveness and elevation of Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri's sister .