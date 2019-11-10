UrduPoint.com
Muhammad (PBUH) A Torchbearer For Entire Humanity: AJK President

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a torchbearer and blessing for the entire humanity and we should follow his teaching for success in life and hereafter.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan said while speaking at Eid Milad un Nabi ceremony held here at Eidgah Sharif on Sunday.

The President said there is dire need to unite Ummah to face the future challenges adding that we can get rid of all evils by following the footprints of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said that Prophet (PBUH) was the epitome of good manners. Every action that He undertook in life represented the highest morals and manners that a person could exhibit. He was an Ideal being in terms of manners and ethics, the likes of which the world has not seen.

He urged Ulema and Mashikh to play their effective role for the promotion of brotherhood, love and tranquility.

He urged the International community must press India to resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

He said that sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste and Kashmir would be liberated from Indian occupation.

He also denounced the Indian Supreme Court (SC) verdict to build a Hindu temple on a site where Hindu demolished Babari Masjid and made it clear that the verdict marked the "end of secular India's facade".

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri in his speech highlighted that prophet himself practiced all the good qualities before inviting people to islam. He said that for good forty years Prophet Muhammad practiced piety, honesty and truthfulness and it was the reason that people believed in Him when he propagated message of Islam.

Pir Muhammad Naqeeb-ur-Rehman Sajjad Nasheen Eid Gah Sharif, Muhammad Hassaan Haseeb-ur-Rehman, MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique and others also highlighted various life aspects of (PBUH).

On conclusion, Peer Naqeeb-ur-Rehman led the prayer for the solidarity of the country and the Muslim Ummah.

