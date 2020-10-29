Muhammad (PBUH) as blessing for the whole mankind: VC Ibupoto

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto has said that Allah the merciful sent Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) as blessing for the whole mankind

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto has said that Allah the merciful sent Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) as blessing for the whole mankind.

Speaking in an event, in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi at University on Thursday, the VC said that before the birth of Holy Prophet (Peace be upon Him) the humanity was plunged in darkness and by sending Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) Allah Almighty bestowed His kindness on the world.

He said that Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) through His character and deeds changed the destiny of the world in a short period of time and gave eternal message of brotherhood, harmony, love and peace to the mankind.

Dr Khalil said that life of the Holy Prophet is a beacon of light for the mankind and success in this world and the hereafter can be achieved by acting upon His teachings.

He said that a welfare society in the real sense can be created by following the principles of islam which has given the message of peace, amity, human respect, equality, forgiveness and justice to the mankind. He said that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) set such examples of forgiveness which are unprecedented in the human history.

He said that the problems being faced by the country can be resolved by acting upon the life of the Holy Prophet (Peace be upon Him).

The Vice Chancellor further said that Eid Milad-un-Nabi underlines the need of following the teachings of Quran and Sunnah as lawlessness, terrorism and violence can only be controlled by acting upon the principles of Islams. He further said that on the auspicious day of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, special prayers should be offered for national progress and prosperity while the pledge to work with honesty and commitment will have to be renewed.