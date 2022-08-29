UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Sadiq Appointed DG IPR (Enforcement) FBR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Muhammad Sadiq appointed DG IPR (Enforcement) FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Muhammad Sadiq, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Customs Services (PCS) as Director General IPR, Islamabad (stationed at Lahore).

According to FBR notification issued here Monday, he has relinquished the charge of the post Chief Collector of Customs, Balochistan, Quetta and assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notify that Gul Rehman, a BS-21 officer of PCS Services has assumed the charge of the post DG, Directorate General of Customs (Valuation), Karachi.

Abdul Qadir Memon, BS-21 officer of PCS has taken over the charge of the post Chief Collector of Customs, Balochistan, Quetta.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Balochistan Quetta FBR Post

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged review meeting regarding arrangement ..

UVAS arranged review meeting regarding arrangements of International Poultry Exp ..

8 minutes ago
 UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Flood Relief C ..

UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Flood Relief Camp’

8 minutes ago
 Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman I ..

Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman Imran , Tarin, Leghari and Jhag ..

3 hours ago
 Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all se ..

Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all set to start tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw fro ..

Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw from IMF deal

4 hours ago
 What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in ..

What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in format?

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.