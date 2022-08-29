Muhammad Sadiq appointed DG IPR (Enforcement) FBR

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Muhammad Sadiq, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Customs Services (PCS) as Director General IPR, Islamabad (stationed at Lahore).

According to FBR notification issued here Monday, he has relinquished the charge of the post Chief Collector of Customs, Balochistan, Quetta and assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notify that Gul Rehman, a BS-21 officer of PCS Services has assumed the charge of the post DG, Directorate General of Customs (Valuation), Karachi.

Abdul Qadir Memon, BS-21 officer of PCS has taken over the charge of the post Chief Collector of Customs, Balochistan, Quetta.