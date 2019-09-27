UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Condoles Death Of Ex-Senator Anwar Bhinder

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 59 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 10:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday expressed deep grief over the death of senior politician, lawmaker and former Senator Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar Bhinder.

The Senate chairman, in his condolence message, paid tribute to the late Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar Bhinder for his democratic, parliamentary, and political and social services.

Late Bhinder would always be remembered as a kind and intellectual politician, and his demise had created a massive gap in the political sphere of the country, he said.

Sanjrani prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant solace to the bereaved family.

